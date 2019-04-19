Loading articles...

Clarification to April 18 story on Concordia University

MONTREAL — A Canadian Press story April 18 reported on controversy surrounding the 40th anniversary celebrations of Concordia University’s Liberal Arts College. The story may have left the impression that the college had not decided whether to reschedule a gala.

While one professor at the college questioned whether the event would happen this year, the principal, Mark Russell, says it has been postponed to this fall.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.