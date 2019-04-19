Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California couple who shackled children face life in prison
by Brian Melley, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 12:04 am EDT
FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court in Riverside, Calif. The Turpins who starved a dozen of their children and shackled some to beds face sentencing for years of abuse. The couple is due Friday, April 19, 2019, in Riverside County Superior Court for a proceeding that is largely a formality. The couple pleaded guilty in February to torture and other abuse and agreed to serve at least 25 years in prison. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool, File)
LOS ANGELES — A California couple who starved a dozen of their children and shackled some to beds face sentencing for years of abuse.
David and Louise Turpin are due Friday in Riverside County Superior Court for a proceeding that is largely a formality.
The couple pleaded guilty in February to torture and other abuse and agreed to serve at least 25 years in prison.
The abuse was uncovered last year when one of the couple’s 13 children jumped out a window and called 911. The 17-year-old girl had lived such an isolated life that she didn’t know her address and didn’t know what medication meant.
Most of the children ranging in age from 2 to 29 were severely underweight and hadn’t bathed for months. The house reeked of human waste.