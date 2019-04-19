Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Arrest of theft suspect at Vancouver airport likely part of larger ring: RCMP
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 4:09 pm EDT
RICHMOND, B.C. — RCMP say a woman arrested at Vancouver’s airport for allegedly stealing a passenger’s purse is believed to be part of an organized group of thieves targeting airports.
The Mounties say the 60-year-old woman was arrested by Vancouver airport RCMP officers in conjunction with an ongoing undercover theft investigation.
The RCMP says plainclothes teams have been at the airport conducting surveillance since March for theft issues primarily at the international arrivals terminal.
Police say other law enforcement agencies besides the RCMP are interested in the accused and have been involved in the investigation.
RCMP say the woman is in custody and police are looking at the possibility of linking her with multiple thefts.
RCMP Inspector Keith Bramhill says in a statement that thieves who specialize in theft at airports generally work in teams and divert attention from passengers to steal valuables.
The Canadian Press
