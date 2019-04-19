Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
American astronaut's dreams of seeing space becoming reality
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 6:05 am EDT
CARIBOU, Maine — A Mainer who’s headed to the International Space Station says she’s always dreamed of being in space and “seeing this giant blue ball below me.”
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir is scheduled to launch in September with a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. She’ll return in 2020.
The Bangor Daily News reports she told students at Caribou High School in 2016 that she didn’t give up after NASA rejected her first application to become an astronaut. She was among three women and four men selected from 6,100 applicants for the next class in 2013.
Meir was valedictorian at Caribou High School. Other Mainers who’ve spent time in space are Bar Harbor native Charles Hobaugh and York High School graduate Chris Cassidy.
The Associated Press
