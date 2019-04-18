Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WHO: Death toll from fighting over Libyan capital now at 205
BENGHAZI, Libya — The World Health Organization says the death toll from this month’s fighting between rival Libyan factions for control of the country’s capital, Tripoli, has risen to 205.
The clashes threaten to ignite a civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
WHO said Wednesday it’s deploying medical specialists, including surgeons needed to treat the wounded, whose number has reached 913. It wasn’t clear how many among the dead are civilians.
Fighting over Tripoli erupted earlier this month, pitting the self-styled Libyan National Army, which is led by commander Khalifa Hifter and aligned with a rival government based in the country’s east, against militias affiliated with Tripoli’s U.N.-supported government.
The U.N. says more than 25,000 people have been displaced in the clashes.
The Associated Press
Or
{* loginWidget *}