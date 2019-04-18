Loading articles...

U.S. opens anti-dumping investigation against imports of sodium sulfate anhydrous

WASHINGTON — The United States has initiated another anti-dumping investigation against Canada, this time involving sodium sulfate anhydrous.

The Department of Commerce says the investigation was initiated based on a petition filed March 28 by three U.S. companies: Cooper Natural Resources Inc., Elementis Global LLC and Searles Valley Minerals Inc.

The alleged dumping margins for Canada range from 43.37 to 170.08 per cent.

An estimated US$5.7 million worth of sodium sulfate anhydrous, which is used as a drying agent, was imported from Canada last year.

The U.S. has previously initiated investigations against imports of lumber, Bombardier airplanes, newsprint, welded pipe and structural steel.

The Canadian Press

