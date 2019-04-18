Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump welcomes wounded warriors who are on their annual ride
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 1:59 pm EDT
President Donald Trump speaks at a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump highlighted his efforts to build up the military as he welcomed wounded warriors for an annual White House visit.
The 22 men and seven women were on the Washington segment of a multiday event through Maryland and Virginia. The ride was created to inspire service members who are living with the physical and psychological wounds of war.
Trump talked about the growing military budget, new Army uniforms and airplane purchases.
He said the grueling ride is “very, very special” and he joked that few people could do it, “including me.”
Trump welcomed the group just before the Justice Department made public a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
