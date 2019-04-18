Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tensions flare with Italy's ruling coalition over corruption
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 9:07 am EDT
ROME — Italy’s deputy transport minister has been placed under investigation in a corruption probe, becoming the latest political pawn in Italy’s uneasy ruling coalition between the right-wing, anti-migrant League party and the populist 5-Star Movement.
League member Armando Siri “categorically denied” wrongdoing and asked Thursday to immediately respond to prosecutors’ questions.
That didn’t stop his boss, 5-Star member Danilo Toninelli, from revoking Siri’s authority pending further clarity in the investigation. Five-Star leader and deputy premier Luigi Di Maio called for Siri to resign.
The League stood by Siri, saying it had “full confidence” in him. It called for a quick investigation that “leaves no shadows” about his behaviour.
The onetime rival parties formed a coalition government last year. The League has seen its popularity soar ahead of the European Parliament elections next month.