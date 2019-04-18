Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Statistics Canada reports retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in February
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 9:02 am EDT
A man and a woman prepare to load a large screen television into the trunk of a car during Boxing Day sales in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in February to $50.6 billion, the first increase since October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.8 per cent in February to $50.6 billion, the first increase since October.
Economists had expected an increase of 0.4 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Sales were up in five of 11 subsectors, representing 73 per cent of retail trade.
Retail sales at general merchandise stores, which include department stores, warehouse clubs as well as home and auto supplies stores, rose 3.8 per cent, while sales at new car dealers helped motor vehicle and parts dealers sales climb 1.4 per cent.
Sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers were down 1.6 per cent after posting gains in December and January.
Overall retail sales in volume terms were up 0.2 per cent.