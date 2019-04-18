Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Smokies campgrounds and picnic areas opening for spring
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 4:41 am EDT
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Most campgrounds, picnic areas and roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are opening just in time for Easter weekend.
The partial government shutdown over the winter caused a small delay in facilities openings at America’s most visited national park. But spring opening day for a majority of facilities is scheduled for Friday. The remaining facilities will open between now and Memorial Day weekend.
Superintendent Cassius Cash says in a news release that staff has been working hard to hire seasonal employees, de-winterize water treatment and waste water systems, and clear fallen trees and limbs.
More information about specific facility openings and park events is available on the park’s website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm .
The park on the Tennessee-North Carolina border had more than 11.4 million visitors last year.