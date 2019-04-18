Loading articles...

Senior slugger: 65-year-old woman hits burglar with bat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — When a Florida woman heard a noise and saw a man trying to break into her car, she took matters into her own hands.

Sixty-five-year-old Clarese Gainey of Gainesville tells WGFL that she picked up her softball bat early Sunday and eased open the door before hitting Antonio Mosley. Gainey says the 5-foot-6, 300-pound man said, “Ow!”

Gainesville police said Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his pants, shirt, and a sock. A K-9 unit tracked him down, and Gainey says she easily identified him because of the knot on his head.

Gainey says she played softball in high school and can still swing a bat.

He’s being held in the Alachua County Jail on burglary and drug charges. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.