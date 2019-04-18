Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rogers reports first-quarter profit and sales down, falls short of expectations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 7:34 am EDT
A woman leaves a Rogers store in Ottawa, Tuesday June 26, 2012. Rogers Communications Inc. fell short of expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. fell short of expectations as its first-quarter profit and revenue declined compared with a year ago.
The wireless, cable and internet company says it earned $391 million or 76 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31.
That compared with a profit of $425 million or 80 cents per share a year ago when Rogers received a special payment from Major League Baseball.
Revenue totalled nearly $3.59 billion, down from $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $405 million or 78 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $477 million or 90 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 cents per share and revenue of $3.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.