Possible measles exposure in York Region

York Region Public Health says it has confirmed a case of the measles.

Officials say anyone who was at Southlake Regional Health Centre’s emergency department in Newmarket last Sunday night into Monday morning should check to see if their vaccinations are up to date.

People may also have been exposed if they attended “The Doctor’s Office” walk-in clinic in Richmond Hill on Wednesday, April 10 or Friday, April 12.

Patrons of Nando’s restaurant in Richmond Hill could potentially have been exposed as well on the afternoon of April 10.

Symptoms of measles can include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, small spots in the mouth or throat and a red rash on the face or body.