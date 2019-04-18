North York shooting sends one male to hospital

A male victim is in serious but non-life threatening condition following a shooting in North York.

Police say they were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue around 10:30 p.m. following reports of gunshots.

Police say two men were seen running from the area and they also found a car that struck a pole in the same area, however, it’s uncertain if the two incidents are related.

A victim suffering from gunshot wounds was located and he has been transported to hospital.