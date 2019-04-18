Niagara cop charged with shooting fellow officer to appear in court

A Niagara regional police officer accused of shooting a fellow officer will make his first court appearance Thursday in St. Catharines.

Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan has been charged with one count each of attempt murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon, in the shooting of Const. Nathan Parker.

The incident happened in the area of Effingham Street and Roland Road in Pelham, near Welland, on Nov. 29, 2018.

Police were investigating a crash that occurred days earlier, when two of the officers became involved in an altercation.

The Special Investigations Unit said the accused discharged his firearm multiple times, and the other officer was struck.

Parker suffered serious injuries but his condition improved and he was discharged from hospital about two weeks later.