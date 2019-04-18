Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Niagara cop charged with shooting fellow officer to appear in court
by News staff
Posted Apr 18, 2019 5:59 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 18, 2019 at 6:01 am EDT
Niagara police Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan is accused of shooting fellow officer Const. Nathan Parker on Nov. 29, 2018.
A Niagara regional police officer accused of shooting a fellow officer will make his first court appearance Thursday in St. Catharines.
Det.-Sgt. Shane Donovan has been charged with one count each of attempt murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon, in the shooting of Const. Nathan Parker.
The
incident happened in the area of Effingham Street and Roland Road in Pelham, near Welland, on Nov. 29, 2018.
Police were investigating a crash that occurred days earlier, when two of the officers became involved in an altercation.
The Special Investigations Unit said the accused discharged his firearm multiple times, and the other officer was struck.
Parker suffered serious injuries but his condition improved and he was discharged from hospital about two weeks later.
Niagara police Const. Nathan Parker was shot on Nov. 29, 2018, but has since recovered.
