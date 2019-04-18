Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Canopy Growth signs deal to buy U.S. company Acreage Holdings

SMITH FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. has signed an agreement to buy U.S. company Acreage Holdings Inc. The deal would be valued at US$3.4 billion if cannabis becomes federally legal in the United States.

 

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.