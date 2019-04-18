Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Naked toddler near IHOP leads to arrest of passed out adults
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 4:09 am EDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Employees of a Florida IHOP were headed to work early Friday when they found a naked toddler wandering the restaurant’s parking lot. They then found the toddler’s mom and the mom’s fiance passed out in a nearby van.
Panama City police tell news outlets that the employees were unable to wake 24-year-old Jordyn Freeman and 27-year-old Randy McMillin, both of whom were under the influence of drugs.
Police say two 9-month-old children were also found in the van, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. They say one of the twins was covered in blankets and pillows.
Police say the soiled children were given clean clothes and diapers and placed with the state Department of Children and Families.
The Ohio couple was arrested on charges including methamphetamine possession.
