Mueller drops obstruction dilemma on Congress
by Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 8:28 pm EDT
U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chair of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
WASHINGTON — It’s now up to Congress to decide what to do with special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings about President Donald Trump.
The special counsel declined to prosecute Trump on obstruction of justice. But he didn’t exonerate him. That all but leaves the question to Congress. With fresh evidence of Trump’s interference in the Russia probe, Mueller’s report challenges lawmakers to decide. The risks for both parties are clear if they duck the responsibility or prolong an inquiry that, rather than coming to a close, may be just beginning.
How far lawmakers will go, though, remains unclear. Republicans are eager to push past what Trump calls the “witch hunt” while Democrats are hesitant to pursue the ultimate step, impeachment proceedings.
