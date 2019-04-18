Man convicted in 2012 killing of 7-year-old Chicago girl

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 death of a 7-year-old girl who was shot outside her home.

Jerrell Dorsey was convicted Thursday by a Cook County jury. The 33-year-old Dorsey was one of two gunmen who opened fire on rival gang members on a West Side street in June 2012, striking Heaven Sutton.

The man believed to have been the second gunman hasn’t been charged in the shooting. He is awaiting trial for an unrelated attempted murder charge.

Prosecutors say the gunmen had targeted two brothers and managed to shoot one of them in the leg. One brother identified Dorsey as the shooter in grand jury testimony, but recanted on the witness stand this week.

Defence attorney Michael Walsh argued there was no physical evidence tying Dorsey to the crime.

The Associated Press