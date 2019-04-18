Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged in death of wife who went missing in 1981
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 12:33 pm EDT
WARRINGTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been charged in the death of his wife who went missing nearly 40 years ago.
Warrington police announced Thursday that William Korzon has been charged with murder, forgery and other counts in the death of Gloria Korzon. He was denied bail during an arraignment hearing, and it’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
Korzon has maintained his innocence since his wife went missing in March 1981. As he was led out of the courthouse Thursday, he told reporters “she went to Florida” and he has no idea where her body is.
Gloria Korzon was declared deceased in 1997. The affidavit filed in Korzon’s arrest lays out a decades-long pattern of abuse and rage in a tumultuous marriage.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
The Associated Press
