Lawsuit filed over Waffle House shooting in Tennessee
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 7:44 pm EDT
NASHVILLE — The mother of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House last year has filed the latest lawsuit over the attack.
News outlets report 21-year-old DeEbony Groves’ mother filed the suit seeking $100 million and a jury trial. The suit was filed against Travis Reinking and his father, Jeffrey Reinking.
Travis Reinking faces four murder charges. The lawsuit contends he shot and killed Groves with a gun he wasn’t supposed to have and Jeffrey Reinking should have kept the weapon away from his son.
Jeffrey Reinking is charged in Illinois with unlawful delivery of a firearm. He’s accused of giving an AR-15 rifle to his son, who had been a patient in the mental health unit of a hospital.
The families of two other victims have also filed lawsuits.
The Associated Press
