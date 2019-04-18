Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran flies domestically made fighter jets to mark Army Day
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 3:23 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has showcased domestically made fighter jets by flying the aircraft over Tehran during a military parade marking National Army Day.
State TV broadcast footage of the aircraft performing during the parade on Thursday.
The planes include the latest all-Iranian fighter jet, dubbed Kowsar, which in Islamic meaning refers to a river in paradise and is also the title of a chapter in the Muslim holy book, the Qur’an.
The twin-seated Kowsar — modelled after American F-5 fighter jet — was inaugurated in 2017, when the TV aired images of President Hassan Rouhani briefly sitting in the plane’s cockpit inside a hangar before the ceremony.
The parade also showcased the Saegheh, or “Thunderbolt,” another domestically built fighter plane. Iran’s air force already has U.S.-made and Russian-made Sukhoi aircraft in service.