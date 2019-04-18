In the news today, April 18

Five stories in the news for Thursday, April 18

———

KENNEY’S ‘TURN OFF TAPS’ PLEDGE HEARD IN B.C.

Jason Kenney’s Alberta election victory sent ripples of enthusiasm and concern across Canada Wednesday. Ontario Premier Doug Ford welcomed a rising Conservative wave, British Columbia grappled with the Kenny campaign promise of squeezing its oil supply and Quebec stood firm on its rejection of oil pipelines. Kenney’s United Conservative Party captured 63 seats and more than 55 per cent of the popular vote, defeating the incumbent government of Rachel Notley’s New Democrats. In B.C. on Wednesday, where gasoline prices soared above $1.70 per litre in Metro Vancouver, Kenney’s promise to use Alberta legislation to “cut off the taps” produced varying opinions from experts who say it’s either bluster or a weapon to punish the province for its opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial.

———

NOTLEY’S DEFEAT MEANS CANADA HAS NO MORE WOMEN PREMIERS

The gradual disappearance of women from the ranks of Canada’s premiers raises questions about society’s willingness to embrace true equality, former female leaders and political pundits said. Women made up nearly half of the country’s provincial and territorial leaders in 2013, but those ranks have slowly thinned as a succession of female premiers covering the entire political spectrum lost their re-election bids. That list now includes Alberta’s Rachel Notley, the last woman standing among Canada’s first ministers until incoming premier Jason Kenney takes power and the seventh female provincial leader to be turfed from office in the past six years.

———

ENVIRONMENT CHARITIES QUESTION INCOMING PREMIER’S PLAN

Alberta’s incoming premier plans to take on environmental charities that he says are blocking exports of the province’s oil, but those groups may be saying “bring it on.” In his victory speech Tuesday, Jason Kenney repeated his promise to fight back against Canadian environmental groups that take money from American foundations with what he says is the covert aim of economic sabotage by preventing Alberta from exporting oil in any direction but south. He said Alberta has been targeted by a foreign-funded campaign of special interests seeking to landlock Canadian energy.

———

JOSHUA BOYLE’S TRIAL FACES POSSIBLE DELAY

The assault trial of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle faces a possible delay of several months due to legal wrangling over allowable evidence. Boyle, 35, has pleaded not guilty in Ontario court to offences against his wife Caitlan Coleman including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement. The offences are alleged to have occurred in late 2017 after the couple returned to Canada following five years as hostages at the hands of extremists who seized them during a backpacking trip to Asia. Coleman’s lawyer, Ian Carter, says he will ask the Supreme Court of Canada for permission to challenge a ruling handed down Wednesday that allows Boyle to introduce evidence concerning certain consensual sexual activity with his wife. The ruling is important because the law sets out limits on the extent to which an accused person can bring up an alleged victim’s sexual history during a trial.

———

POLICE URGE PARENTS TO DISCUSS 4-20 POT RISKS

Police in Vancouver are asking parents to have a “tough” conversation with their teenagers about the dangers associated with marijuana at a large unsanctioned 4-20 event while city and park board officials call on organizers to pay for policing costs. Sgt. Jason Robillard says the 25th annual event, featuring vendors selling marijuana, baked edibles and drug paraphernalia, is expected to be a big draw on Saturday because of a concert by California hip-hop group Cypress Hill. He says police will focus on arresting anyone selling marijuana to minors at the Sunset Beach gathering, which typically attracts several thousand people.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor makes a funding announcement for the Université de Moncton and the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute.

— International Development Minister Maryam Monsef announces support from the government’s climate action fund and holds a media availability.

— Andrew Berry, charged with the second-degree murders of his daughters, stands trial.

———

The Canadian Press



