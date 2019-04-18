Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Human rights commission plans to move ahead with apology
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 5:55 pm EDT
Marcus Sanders, left, and Megan Mackiernan are shown during a meeting of the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Mackiernan was elected chairman and Sanders was elected vice chair after recent departures left the commission without members in those positions. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
JUNEAU, Alaska — A state human rights commission official indicated Thursday that the commission’s former executive director had not penned a letter of apology for calling out on social media a “Black Rifles Matter” sticker on a truck in the commission’s parking lot.
Sarah Monkton told the commission Marti Buscaglia was supposed to write an apology letter to the truck’s owner. Buscaglia was suspended for complaining on the commission’s Facebook page about the sticker, which she believed to be racist.
Buscaglia has since announced her resignation.
Monkton, who is acting director, says she and former commission chair Brandon Nakasato had planned to call the truck’s owner to apologize. Nakasato also resigned, though, leaving that unresolved.
The commission’s new chair, Megan Mackiernan, said she would move forward with that and a press release.