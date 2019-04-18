Four arrested following Georgetown high school lockdown

Four suspects are under arrest after a Georgetown high school was placed in lockdown for nearly four hours on Thursday.

Halton Regional Police say Georgetown District High School was placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. following reports of suspicious student activity captured on the school’s security camera.

Nearby Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School was also placed in a hold and secure as a precaution but it was lifted within an hour.

Police began the meticulous task of ferrying students out of the school to a nearby location where they could be picked up by anxious parents.

“Parents: we see your tweets and understand that you would like this process expedited. The safety of those in the school is our priority,” police tweeted.

“This is a slow and methodical process and we thank you for your patience.”

Police were expected to release a statement later tonight with more details about the incident.