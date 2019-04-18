Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Four arrested following Georgetown high school lockdown
by News Staff
Posted Apr 18, 2019 7:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 18, 2019 at 8:11 pm EDT
Four people were arrested following a lockdown at Georgetown District High School. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas
Four suspects are under arrest after a Georgetown high school was placed in lockdown for nearly four hours on Thursday.
Halton Regional Police say Georgetown District High School was placed on lockdown around 3 p.m. following reports of suspicious student activity captured on the school’s security camera.
Nearby Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School was also placed in a hold and secure as a precaution but it was lifted within an hour.
Police began the meticulous task of ferrying students out of the school to a nearby location where they could be picked up by anxious parents.
“Parents: we see your tweets and understand that you would like this process expedited. The safety of those in the school is our priority,” police tweeted.
“This is a slow and methodical process and we thank you for your patience.”
Police were expected to release a statement later tonight with more details about the incident.
