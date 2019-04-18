Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Foundation to sell former site of Aryan Nations compound
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 2:01 pm EDT
SPOKANE, Wash. — The former site of a white supremacist compound in Idaho soon will be on the market.
The Spokesman-Review reports the North Idaho College Foundation plans to sell the undeveloped 0.03-square-mile (0.08-square-kilometre) property near Hayden Lake and put the proceeds into an endowment for human rights education.
The land, formerly of the Aryan Nations, once served as headquarters for white supremacists under the leadership of Richard Butler.
The Aryan Nations went bankrupt after losing a $6.3 million civil lawsuit in 2000, and the compound was later purchased by tech multimillionaire and philanthropist Greg Carr and the Carr Foundation.
The foundation then gifted the property to the North Idaho College Foundation.
North Idaho College Foundation Executive Director Rayelle Anderson says the new endowment will be named after Carr.
The property was valued at about $260,000 last year.
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com
The Associated Press
