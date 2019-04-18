Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Glass falls from condo building near Lake Shore and Bathurst
by News staff
Posted Apr 18, 2019 8:17 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 18, 2019 at 8:18 am EDT
Glass fell from a building Dan Leckie Way, near Lake Shore and Bathurst Street, on April 18, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
A section of Lake Shore Boulevard is closed after glass fell from a condo building.
Police were called to the building on Dan Leckie Way, near Lake Shore and Bathurst Street, just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police told 680 NEWS one pane of glass fell onto a construction site below and that there is another piece of glass on the roof of the building that they are concerned may blow off.
Lake Shore is closed between Bathurst Street and Dan Leckie Way as a precaution for drivers and pedestrians.
No injuries have been reported.
The delays are quite extensive in this area, Eastbound Lakeshore is jammed up from Parkside to Jameson and then SOLID from approaching Strachan to the closure. Seeing many vehicles turn around before the detour. The EB Gardiner is a way better option to get into downtown! https://t.co/6IYcIndAvY