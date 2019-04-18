Glass falls from condo building near Lake Shore and Bathurst

A section of Lake Shore Boulevard is closed after glass fell from a condo building.

Police were called to the building on Dan Leckie Way, near Lake Shore and Bathurst Street, just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police told 680 NEWS one pane of glass fell onto a construction site below and that there is another piece of glass on the roof of the building that they are concerned may blow off.

Lake Shore is closed between Bathurst Street and Dan Leckie Way as a precaution for drivers and pedestrians.

No injuries have been reported.