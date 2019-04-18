Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dunleavy fills second Palmer court seat after delay
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 8:04 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has filled a second Palmer Superior Court judgeship, weeks after the deadline to make such a pick.
He announced Wednesday his selection of private practice attorney Kristen Stohler.
Last month, Dunleavy made one appointment to the court but refused to make a second. He cited questions with the nomination process.
He relented after meeting with Alaska Supreme Court Justice Joel Bolger. Bolger previously said framers of Alaska’s Constitution intended for a governor to appoint for judgeships candidates nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council.
Dunleavy said the meeting provided “important clarification” on the process.
State law calls for a governor to fill a superior court vacancy or appoint a successor for an impending vacancy within 45 days after receiving nominations from the council. The period ended last month.