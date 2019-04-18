Donations to rebuild Notre-Dame spark online backlash

The fire that tore through Notre-Dame led to an outpouring of grief over the priceless history that went up in smoke, but it also led to an outpouring of generous donations from some of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Around $1 billion has been donated, and French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to use that money to help rebuild the storied cathedral.

But not everyone thinks it’s the best use of the money.

Many have taken to social media to argue that there are numerous causes — from famine and poverty, to the drinking water in Flint, Michigan — that should take precedence when it comes to aid.

Here’s some of the criticism that’s fueling the debate over what causes should be prioritized when it comes to donations from the world’s wealthiest.

Wouldn’t it be amazing if we had the same global rally of support, donations and just general sympathy for the planet and natural places as we do for Notre Dame. Just a thought. — Bridget Williams (@briidbget) April 18, 2019

Once again. I’ll say this again we got a city on our own soil without water. https://t.co/lYBwsBxejy — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 17, 2019

Don’t forget, Mr. President. Black churches have been burned down by racists and still need to be rebuilt. Puerto Rico still hasn’t recovered from Hurricane Maria. Flint still doesn’t have clean water. We also need your help. https://t.co/PJ7UCmZnnJ — Voto Latino (@votolatino) April 16, 2019

Apparently, 600 million euros has been amassed to rebuild the damaged Notre Dame. In 24 hours. This life is actually hilarious. While there are probably homeless people suffering half a mile around it. While there are issues within communities to be alleviated. Humanity is weak — Kruma (@judeblay) April 16, 2019

As pleased as I am to see #NotreDame will be rebuilt, I find it infuriating that a few billionaires can suddenly spare a few hundred million euros for this when there are far, far bigger HUMAN issues that could be dealt with. — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) April 16, 2019