Donations to rebuild Notre-Dame spark online backlash
by News Staff
Posted Apr 18, 2019 3:40 pm EDT
A fire fighter gestures as a hose as Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. A catastrophic fire engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations Monday, threatening one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
The fire that tore through Notre-Dame led to an outpouring of grief over the priceless history that went up in smoke, but it also led to an outpouring of generous donations from some of the world’s wealthiest individuals.
Around $1 billion has been donated, and French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to use that money to help rebuild the storied cathedral.
But not everyone thinks it’s the best use of the money.
Many have taken to social media to argue that there are numerous causes — from famine and poverty, to the drinking water in Flint, Michigan — that should take precedence when it comes to aid.
Here’s some of the criticism that’s fueling the debate over what causes should be prioritized when it comes to donations from the world’s wealthiest.
Wouldn’t it be amazing if we had the same global rally of support, donations and just general sympathy for the planet and natural places as we do for Notre Dame. Just a thought.
Apparently, 600 million euros has been amassed to rebuild the damaged Notre Dame. In 24 hours. This life is actually hilarious. While there are probably homeless people suffering half a mile around it. While there are issues within communities to be alleviated. Humanity is weak
As pleased as I am to see #NotreDame will be rebuilt, I find it infuriating that a few billionaires can suddenly spare a few hundred million euros for this when there are far, far bigger HUMAN issues that could be dealt with.
$1 billion raised for the Notre Dame disaster. I get the history behind the Cathedral.BUT.Why can we not raise that sort of money for under privileged, poor, starving, homeless kids and people at home and around the world? How can a building be more important than those in need?