Donations to rebuild Notre-Dame spark online backlash

A fire fighter gestures as a hose as Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. A catastrophic fire engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations Monday, threatening one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

The fire that tore through Notre-Dame led to an outpouring of grief over the priceless history that went up in smoke, but it also led to an outpouring of generous donations from some of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Around $1 billion has been donated, and French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to use that money to help rebuild the storied cathedral.

But not everyone thinks it’s the best use of the money.

Many have taken to social media to argue that there are numerous causes — from famine and poverty, to the drinking water in Flint, Michigan — that should take precedence when it comes to aid.

Here’s some of the criticism that’s fueling the debate over what causes should be prioritized when it comes to donations from the world’s wealthiest.

