Colorado schools reopen as FBI examines teen suspect's past

LITTLETON, Colo. — Authorities want to ensure that a Florida teenager who was obsessed with the Columbine school shooting was acting alone as dozens of Denver-area schools plan to reopen following a region-wide hunt for the young woman.

The FBI said the body of Sol Pais was discovered in the mountains outside Denver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, about 24 hours after Columbine and other schools locked their doors in response to fears that she intended to carry out her own attack.

Authorities say Pais never threatened a specific school but made troubling remarks to others about her “infatuation” with the 1999 shootings. The FBI also says Pais purchased a shotgun immediately after arriving in Colorado on Monday.

The anniversary of the Columbine attack is Saturday.

Colleen Slevin And Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press