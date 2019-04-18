Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Colorado schools reopen as FBI examines teen suspect's past
by Colleen Slevin And Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 1:09 am EDT
Members of an Alpine Rescue Team carry out the body of 18-year-old Sol Pais, near Echo Lake Campground in Arapaho National Forest, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Idaho Springs, Colo. The young Florida woman who authorities say was so "infatuated" with the Columbine school shooting they feared she was planning an attack in Colorado just days ahead of the 20th anniversary was found dead Wednesday in an apparent suicide after a nearly 24-hour manhunt. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP)
LITTLETON, Colo. — Authorities want to ensure that a Florida teenager who was obsessed with the Columbine school shooting was acting alone as dozens of Denver-area schools plan to reopen following a region-wide hunt for the young woman.
The FBI said the body of Sol Pais was discovered in the mountains outside Denver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, about 24 hours after Columbine and other schools locked their doors in response to fears that she intended to carry out her own attack.
Authorities say Pais never threatened a specific school but made troubling remarks to others about her “infatuation” with the 1999 shootings. The FBI also says Pais purchased a shotgun immediately after arriving in Colorado on Monday.
The anniversary of the Columbine attack is Saturday.
Colleen Slevin And Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press