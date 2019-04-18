Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Celebration of Japan's new era big opportunity for business
by Haruka Nuga, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 9:14 pm EDT
In this April 10, 2019, photo, Shigeo Kojima, managing director Kippodo stamp company, speaks in front of a stack of name stamps during an interview in Tokyo. Japan is getting ready for its biggest celebration in years with the advent of the Reiwa era of soon-to-be emperor Naruhito. Kippodo has been getting 300-500 orders daily for new Reiwa era labeling stamps since the name for the new era was announced on April 1. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
TOKYO — Japan is getting ready for its biggest celebration in years with the advent of the Reiwa era of soon-to-be emperor Naruhito. That means big opportunities for businesses hoping consumers will splash out on long holidays and memorabilia.
Many Japanese will get their longest ever “Golden Week” holidays, 10 days to mark May 1’s beginning of the new era following Emperor Akihito’s abdication on April 30, and some are taking advantage of deep discounts. The expected downsides: monster traffic jams and struggles to keep store shelves stocked with so many people getting time off.
The transition from the Heisei era of Akihito to the upcoming Reiwa era is a rare opportunity to celebrate: the Heisei era came amid mourning for Akihito’s father, the late emperor Hirohito, a time of sombre restraint.