BMW adds nearly 185,000 vehicles to recall over fire risk
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 11:08 am EDT
DETROIT — BMW is adding nearly 185,000 vehicles in the U.S. to a 2017 recall for possible engine fires.
Two years ago the company recommended that the vehicles be parked outdoors until problems are fixed.
The recall expansion covers a dozen 3 Series, 5 Series and Z4 models from the 2006 model year.
BMW says in documents filed with the government that moisture can get into the cars’ positive crankcase ventilation valve heater and cause plastic parts to degrade. That can lead to an electrical short and possible fire even when the engine isn’t on.
The expansion brings the total number of vehicles recalled for the problem to about 925,000.
Dealers will replace the heater at no cost to owners. The recall is scheduled to start May 28.
