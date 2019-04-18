Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
B.C.-shot Harry and Meghan movie sequel dramatizes their lives as newlyweds
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 12:40 pm EDT
Actor Tiffany Smith as Meghan Markle is shown in a handout photo from the movie Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lifetime Canada
TORONTO — A sequel to the made-for-TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind romance will hit screens next month.
W Network set the date for “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” just as the real-life couple awaits the arrival of their first child.
The British Columbia-shot film is a followup to 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” and promises to delve into the first year of marriage for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
According to a press release, “Harry and Meghan’s core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honouring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs.”
The sequel casts new actors in the lead roles, with Tiffany Smith plays the former U.S. actress Meghan Markle while Charlie Field plays the Prince.
“Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” airs May 31 on W Network.
The Canadian Press
