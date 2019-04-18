American Express: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NEW YORK (AP) _ American Express Co. (AXP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.55 billion.
The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.01 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.
The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $10.36 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.49 billion.
American Express expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8.35 per share.
American Express shares have climbed 17 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 16 per cent. The stock has increased 19 per cent in the last 12 months.
