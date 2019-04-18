Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Affidavit: Off-duty officer in fatal crash had 'adult sodas'
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 18, 2019 10:37 am EDT
AMHERST, N.H. — An affidavit says an off-duty police officer accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a New Hampshire woman was seen weaving in and out of traffic and travelling in the wrong direction beforehand.
The affidavit also says Londonderry police officer Tyler Berry told a first responder following the April 5 crash in Amherst that he had been drinking “adult sodas.”
State police said Berry crossed the centre line in a pickup truck and hit a vehicle on Route 101. Police say 21-year-old Sierra Croteau, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Berry was hospitalized with injuries.
The 27-year-old Berry was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated. He waived arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.
The Associated Press
