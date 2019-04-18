$1B cut to Toronto Public Health called 'cruel' and 'short-sighted'

“People will die.”

That’s councillor Joe Cressy’s reaction to the provincial government’s decision to slash a billion dollars from the agency over the next decade.

The chair of Toronto Public Health calls the government’s move “cruel” and “short-sighted.”

Cressy says provincial funding for water quality, food safety, infectious disease and tobacco prevention will be reduced by 50 per cent in Toronto while prenatal support and immunization tracking and surveillance as well as student nutrition will be slashed by 25 per cent.

“This announcement was made despite an indisputable body of evidence suggesting that the best way to prevent hallway health care and improve the health of Ontarians is to invest more, not less, in public health,” said Cressy, who confirmed that the cuts were relayed to all medical officers of health and board chairs during a late afternoon conference call with Ministry of Health officials.

“I say this without an ounce of exaggeration – because of today’s announced cuts, people will die. That’s not rhetoric, it’s a fact.”

The Ford government calls Cressy’s comments an attempt to “fear monger and sow confusion.”

“We are working directly with our municipal partners as we slowly shift the cost-sharing funding model over the next three years to reflect municipalities’ stronger role,” Hayley Chazan, a spokesperson for the Minister of Health said in a statement provided to CityNews.

“We have every expectation that all public health units across Ontario will continue to be properly funded, including Toronto.”

Cressy accuses the Ford government of trying to downplay the seriousness of cuts.

“You do not announce cuts to vital, life-saving health care programs late in the afternoon before a long weekend unless you don’t want people to know about them.”

The provincial government previously announced plans to consolidate 35 public health agencies across the province into just 10 as part of its plan to help deal with the province’s $11.7-billion deficit.