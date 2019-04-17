Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN calls for Yemen agreement to be implemented without delay
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 8:15 pm EDT
The U.N. Security Council is expressing “grave concern” that agreements reached four months ago by the warring parties in Yemen have not been carried out and is calling for their implementation “without delay.”
In a statement Wednesday, the council reiterates its endorsement of the Dec. 13 cease-fire agreement between Yemen’s government and Houthi Shiite rebels that calls for the “phased but rapid mutual withdrawals” of fighters from the main port in Hodeida, two other ports in the province and Hodeida city.
Council members welcomed the rival parties’ agreement on the military plan for the initial redeployment of forces from Hodeida, and urged them to swiftly agree on plans for the second phase of withdrawals.
The council notes “with concern continued violence that risks undermining the cease-fire in Hodeida.”
