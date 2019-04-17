Two arrested following string of threats against Thunder Bay, Ont., schools

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say two people have been arrested after a string of anonymous threats to schools in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Lakehead Public Schools has said police received at least 13 anonymous threats to schools between mid-February and mid-April, most targeting Hammarskjold High School.

In 11 of those cases, the alleged threat led to a school closure. In the other two, it led to a lockdown or hold-and-secure.

The problem got so bad that the board started posting school work online so students wouldn’t fall behind as a result of the disruption.

Police have said the alleged threats came in through the Crime Stoppers tip system and involve warnings about suspicious packages and school shootings.

Thunder Bay police declined to give any information about the accused and did not say what charges they may be facing.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

The Canadian Press