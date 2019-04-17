Toronto councillors want more answers from province on transit plan

Toronto city councillors agreed Wednesday to “consider endorsing” the province’s transit plan, but want more answers before moving over federal money to Queen’s Park.

The city has earmarked $660 million in federal funding for the three-stop Scarborough subway and $3.15 billion for the downtown relief line, now called the Ontario Line — subject to an assessment.

“What we’re saying now is we would continue to allocate $3.2 billion to what is called the Ontario Line, if the assessment proves to be satisfactory in terms of what that relief line is,” Mayor John Tory said.