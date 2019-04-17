Sudan officials: Ousted president moved to Khartoum prison

CAIRO — A Sudanese official and a former minister say the military transferred ousted President Omar al-Bashir to a prison in the capital, Khartoum.

They say al-Bashir was moved from a presidential residence inside the military headquarters, where he was held since his ouster, to Kopar Prison.

The two spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

The move came after organizers of the street protests demanded the military move al-Bashir from a “safe place” to an official prison.

Sudan’s military last week ousted al-Bashir following months of street protests against his 30-year rule, then appointed a military council it says would rule for no more than two years while elections are organized.

The military has said it wouldn’t extradite al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press



