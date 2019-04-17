Police launches Project Blue Frog to enhance security in Chinatown

Toronto’s Chinatown is preparing for another busy tourist season and police will be cracking down on crime in the busy downtown hub.

Police are launching an initiative called Project Blue Frog to enhance security measures in the area.

Similar projects have taken place over the past years to ensure that the busy neighbourhood remains safe for both locals and tourists.

Toronto police inspector Matthew Moyer says officers will step up patrols, with a focus on deterring all sorts of crime including shoplifting and break ins.

“We’re dedicating officers to Chinatown,” he told 680 NEWS. “They’re going to try to create intelligence, enhance relationships … get in there and do our crime prevention presentations and also bring the community to the table so they can tell us about their challenges.” He added that there are many positive success stories and police are interested in learning from those as well.

Inspector Moyer is encouraging all Chinatown businesses to keep their outdoor lights on at night and to make sure their surveillance cameras are working.