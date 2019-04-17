Pastrnak powers Bruins past Maple Leafs in Game 4

David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins powered past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6 – 4 to even their best-of-seven first round playoff series 2-2.

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who regained home ice advantage with the win.

Auston Matthews scored twice for the Maple Leafs. Zach Hyman and Travis Dermott with their first of the series had the other goals for Toronto.

Game 5 is scheduled for Friday night in Boston.

