Pastrnak powers Bruins past Maple Leafs in Game 4
by John Marchesan
Posted Apr 17, 2019 9:36 pm EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) looks for the puck as Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) scores during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins powered past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6 – 4 to even their best-of-seven first round playoff series 2-2.
Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who regained home ice advantage with the win.
Auston Matthews scored twice for the Maple Leafs. Zach Hyman and Travis Dermott with their first of the series had the other goals for Toronto.
Game 5 is scheduled for Friday night in Boston.
More to come.
