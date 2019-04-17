Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario to allow community housing providers to turn criminals away
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 3:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 17, 2019 at 3:38 pm EDT
Ontario is allowing community housing providers to deny tenants who have previously been evicted for criminal activity.
If a tenant gets evicted for such illegal activities as drug trafficking, assault or damaging property, they can currently reapply to live in the same building.
The province says it will now give municipalities the tools to turn those people away.
Toronto Mayor John Tory has been pushing for the change and says it sends a message that criminals are not welcome in community housing.
Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark announced the change today as part of a community housing renewal strategy, saying Ontario is investing more in housing and homelessness than any other level of government.
The NDP notes that the Progressive Conservative government’s recent budget actually reduces spending in Clark’s ministry by $366 million.