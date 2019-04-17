Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Notre Dame prompts discussions on disparity in church fires
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 7:09 pm EDT
People watch Notre Dame cathedral, in Paris, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Notre Dame Cathedral would have been completely burned to the ground in a "chain reaction collapse" had firefighters not moved rapidly in deploying their equipment to battle the blaze racing through the landmark monument, a Paris official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
NEW ORLEANS — Worldwide pledges of money to restore fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has prompted a conversation about whether three African American churches recently gutted by arson are being overlooked.
Twitter users took note of the massive attention on the Notre Dame rebuilding effort and urged followers to support the destroyed Louisiana churches.
Some online commenters said the greater focus on Notre Dame was understandable given its history, size and artistic significance. Others said the disparate reactions were examples of traditions and sacred places of racial and religious minorities are undervalued in America.
As concerns were posted on social media, donations to the Louisiana churches surged. A crowdfunding campaign that had totalled about $300,000 soared to $1.5 million by Wednesday night.