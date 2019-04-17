Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Korea test-fires a new tactical guided weapon
by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted Apr 17, 2019 6:27 pm EDT
FILE - In this undated file photo distributed on Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends what was said to be the test launch of an intermediate range Hwasong-12 missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. U.S President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 during his State of the Union address that he intends to meet Kim on Feb. 27-28, 2019 in Vietnam, saying that although much work remains to be done toward peace on the Korean Peninsula, his relationship with Kim is a good one. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
North Korea announced that it has test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon.
The Korean Central News Agency says Chairman Kim Jong Un observed the firing of the weapon Wednesday by the Academy of Defence Science.
The agency reports that Kim said “the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People’s Army.”
The agency says Kim mounted an observation post to learn about the test-fire of the new-type tactical guided weapon and guide the test-fire.
The announcement came after reports of new activity at a North Korean missile research centre and long-range rocket site where the North is believed to build long-range missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.
The White House said it was aware of the report and had no comment.
The Associated Press could not immediately and independently verify North Korea’s claim.