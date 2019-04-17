Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,544.24, up 42.04 points).

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Materials. Down 33 cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $14.92 on 87.9 million shares.

Prometic Life Sciences. Inc. (TSX:PLI). Health care. Down one cent, or 16.67 per cent, to five cents on 18.3 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 3.14 per cent, to $5.58 on 12 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 13 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $11.95 on 10.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Up $1.56, or 2.81 per cent, to $57.11 on 10 million shares.

Aprhia Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Down $1.11, or 9.59 per cent, to $10.47 on 9.6 million shares.

Companies reporting:

Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Down 19 cents to $32.94. Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau questioned the power of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission in its quarrel with Bell and tried to blame the regulator for a potential termination of TVA Sports. CRTC chairman Ian Scott reiterated its role in “protecting Canadians” who are “victims of this dispute” but Peladeau raised doubts about the commission’s power to force the service to continue. He said the channel may be forced to close unless it gets better royalties because it has lost lots of money with the Montreal Canadiens missing the NHL hockey playoffs.

Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Down 73 cents to $49.65. Metro Inc. reported strong food sales amid higher prices for fresh fruit and vegetables in its most recent quarter, though the company expects produce costs to moderate close to summer. The grocery-and-pharmacy chain said it earned $121.5 million during its second quarter, up from a profit of $106.9 million a year ago. Sales totalled $3.7 billion, up from $2.9 billion. Excluding the Jean Coutu Group, Metro said sales were up four per cent compared with a year ago. Pharmacy same-store sales gained 1.1 per cent. The company also announced that Francois Coutu will retire as president of its pharmacy division on May 31 and be replaced by Alain Champagne.

The Canadian Press