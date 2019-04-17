Loading articles...

Man found shot in parking lot in Downsview

Last Updated Apr 17, 2019 at 10:58 pm EDT

A man has suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Downsview.

Police say they were called to a parking lot in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Magellan Drive, east of Jane Street, just before 8 p.m.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with injuries to his lower body. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening

No suspect description has been released at this time.

