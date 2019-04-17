Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maine imposes quarantine to combat beetle killing ash trees
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 17, 2019 3:25 pm EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine — Officials in Maine have announced a formal quarantine to slow the spread of a beetle that has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees since its discovery in North America.
The emerald ash borer was first found stateside in Michigan in 2002 and has spread to dozens of states and four Canadian provinces. Loggers are cutting down large numbers of ash trees to try to stay ahead of the pest.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said Wednesday that the quarantine includes all of York County and the northeastern corner of Aroostook County.
The quarantine rules prohibit the movement of ash trees grown in nurseries from the quarantine area and regulate the movement of products such as untreated ash lumber.
The Associated Press
