Libyan official says shelling killed 6 civilians in Tripoli

BENGHAZI, Libya — A Libyan health official says fighting between rival militias for control of Tripoli has killed at least six civilians.

Malek Merset, a spokesman for the health ministry in Tripoli, says Wednesday that at least 26 people were also wounded in an overnight shelling in the Abu Salim district, less than 7 kilometres (around 4.5 miles), from the city centre.

The fighting pits the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Hifter and aligned with a rival government in the east, against militias affiliated with Tripoli’s U.N.-supported government.

Both sides traded blame for the shelling.

The U.N. said Tuesday that heavy weapons and shelling have damaged houses, schools and civilian infrastructure in and around Tripoli.

The Associated Press