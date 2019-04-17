Leafs look to go up 3-1 in playoff series against Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping some of the Raptors’ luck at Scotiabank Arena rubs off on them Wednesday night when they return to home ice, looking to take a commanding lead in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

You can listen to the game starting at 7 p.m. on 680 NEWS but regular programming can be heard online and on the apps.

The Leafs have a 2-1 series lead thanks in part to Mitch Marner blocking two shots in the dying minutes of Game 3. Auston Matthews also had a goal and an assist for his first points of the playoffs.

The Leafs downed the Bruins 4-1 in the series opener at TD Garden before falling by the same score in Game 2 on a night where Boston dominated, especially on the physical side.

Boston’s David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron combined for 30 points in Boston’s seven-game victory over Toronto last spring, but only have six at even strength so far in this series — including just two at 5-on-5.

The Leafs have held the Bruins’ big guns to 40 shots attempts at even strength, with just 17 having hit the target.

The Eastern Conference quarterfinal series switches back to Boston on Friday for Game 5. Game 6, if necessary, would be back in Toronto on Sunday.

The winner of the Boston-Toronto series will go on to play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With files from Sportsnet and The Canadian Press